Today's Headlines: Stroh family set to open DIY-style Chaotic Good Brewing in Kasson
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Oct. 24:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Jackie Robinson, the first Black in major league baseball, dies
- Stroh family set to open DIY-style Chaotic Good Brewing in Kasson
- Condos for cars now available in Rochester
- Rochester plan for more neighborhood development meetings, fewer hearings set for review Monday
- Assisted by her father, Billmeier kicked Lourdes back into the state tournament
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Roadhouse Motor Cars is open and ready to give car owners a new storage — and entertainment — option.
From a pet-friendly party, an evening stroll through a dormant wine vineyard to a Hallow’s Eve soiree fundraiser, here are spooky happenings in Rochester the weekend before Halloween.
Rochester Fire Department reports damage is unknown but the fire was contained to the outside of a North Broadway Avenue business
Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding what they believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets.