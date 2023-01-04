99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Suicide and overdose deaths increasing in Olmsted County

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 04, 2023 07:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Khadija Ali
Local
'It’s like a 35-year head start': Efforts continue to address ongoing Olmsted County homeownership disparity
Three-fourths of white households in Olmsted County own their homes, but less than one-quarter of black households own their homes.
January 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Take 2.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools proposes new grading guidelines
Grading For Learning originated from the sense that existing grading practices had become too varied and subjective throughout the district.
January 04, 2023 02:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 03, 2023 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20221229_142417.jpg
Business
$3.15 million pair of real estate deals clear way for two new Rochester apartment complexes
The Stencil Group, led by CEO and owner Nathan Stencil, made two real estate purchases in December as a step to building more apartment complexes in Rochester.
January 03, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger