Today's Headlines: Suicide and overdose deaths increasing in Olmsted County
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 4:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Medicare premiums to increase by 50 cents
- Suicide and overdose deaths increasing in Olmsted County
- $3.15 million pair of real estate deals clear way for two new Rochester apartment complexes
- Rochester man given 12 days jail for sexual assault against disabled man
