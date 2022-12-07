Today's Headlines: Survey shows 55% of voters would approve levy increase for Rochester Public Schools
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Rochester is the state’s “Icebox” with 28 below zero
- Survey shows 55% of voters would approve levy increase for Rochester Public Schools
- Early influenza season putting 'pretty significant strain' on Southeast Minnesota health care systems
- Christmas cheer survives the start of the war
- Spring Grove coach looks back on state title just eluding Lions' grasp
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
When a student reaches the threshold of either 10 or 50 tosses, they celebrate by ringing the gong. It's not unlike the tiny tinkling of a bell every time an angel earns its wings.
Superintendent Kent Pekel said the larger issue at play is making sure students don't get caught in the school-to-prison pipeline.
Early influenza season putting 'pretty significant strain' on Southeast Minnesota health care systems
Like much of the United States, Minnesota is seeing an early wave of influenza infections this winter. Regional health providers are encouraging flu vaccinations and other measures to help prevent illness.