Like much of the United States, Minnesota is seeing an early wave of influenza infections this winter. Regional health providers are encouraging flu vaccinations and other measures to help prevent illness.

Superintendent Kent Pekel said the larger issue at play is making sure students don't get caught in the school-to-prison pipeline.

When a student reaches the threshold of either 10 or 50 tosses, they celebrate by ringing the gong. It's not unlike the tiny tinkling of a bell every time an angel earns its wings.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Today's Headlines: Survey shows 55% of voters would approve levy increase for Rochester Public Schools

