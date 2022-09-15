Today's Headlines: THC-infused beer debuts in Rochester
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 15:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Harley Davidson Barbie may be hard to find
- THC-infused beer debuts in Rochester
- Class is back in session for Farrell’s Down-to-Box adaptive kickboxing program
- Folwell zone change for rowhome project gets commission nod
- Hard-working Patten a driving force for Century
Farrell's is launching its third Down-to-Box adaptive kickboxing program at the end of this month and on Tuesday night hosted an orientation class to get new and returning members interested for their next 12 week session.
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 to recommend approval for new zoning to clear way for planned construction of 12 housing units, following court decision that led developer to restart the application process.
Gray Duck Theater will no longer be serving coffee come next month as it changes its business model from an LLC to nonprofit business.
In Goodhue County Sheriff forum, Kelly touts department successes while Hanson alleges lack of leadership
The two candidates for Goodhue County Sheriff both agreed that mental health is a top issue for law enforcement.