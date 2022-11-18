SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Today's Headlines: 'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toys exhibit opens in Red Wing

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute
By Abby Sharpe
November 18, 2022 07:54 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Nov. 18:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Yammy Bear Birthday Party.jpg
NewsMD
Giving and keeping: Yammy Bear donates stem cells to studies, and himself
Charles "CJ" Jackson, the man inside the Yammy Bear suit, is undergoing a unique treatment for a rare illness.
November 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Willow Gentile plein air 02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Has Rochester passed Winona as an arts hub?
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester move to Rochester follows a flow of artists to the larger city.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Olmsted County canvassing board2.jpg
Local
Olmsted County voter turnout certified at 65%
The canvassing board verified local county and state results as the review process for Nov. 8 election continues.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Faith Community Expo
Local
First Faith Community Expo brings Rochester leaders together in a most unusual gathering
The goal of the gathering: To connect people in need with people who can help.
November 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle