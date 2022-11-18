Today's Headlines: 'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toys exhibit opens in Red Wing
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Nov. 18:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Interstate 35 between Mason City and Twin Cities to soon open
- 'The Nostalgia Awakens': Vintage Star Wars toys exhibit opens in Red Wing
- Giving and keeping: Yammy Bear donates stem cells to studies, and himself
- Has Rochester passed Winona as an arts hub?
- 5 reasons why the Austin Bruins are in first place at the one-third mark of the season
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Charles "CJ" Jackson, the man inside the Yammy Bear suit, is undergoing a unique treatment for a rare illness.
The Diocese of Winona-Rochester move to Rochester follows a flow of artists to the larger city.
The canvassing board verified local county and state results as the review process for Nov. 8 election continues.
The goal of the gathering: To connect people in need with people who can help.