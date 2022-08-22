Today's Headlines: The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
- Day in History: 1947: Sixty-four years since the deadly Rochester cyclone
- The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
- Federal movement to reform H-2A visa program, local calls for changes to seasonal labor regulations
- Records, clothing, art and skateboards; Treedome sees more branches after a year in Rochester
- Mayo swimming and diving captains share an elementary (school) bond
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review request in effort to renew process that led to judge's decision to void past approval.
The capsizing of the steamer on Lake Pepin made it the nation's worst maritime accident, making it Minnesota's Titanic.
With calls to modernize the H-2A seasonal visa program, local labor unions, legal experts and a local orchard speaks to how federal and state labor regulations play out in Southern Minnesota.
“Our basic idea of what the store was going to be in Winona didn't entirely jive with the community,” said Nate Nelson. “Moving to Rochester we decided to kind of expand on the storefront aspects and it's worked really well here.”