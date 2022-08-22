Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 22, 2022 07:03 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 22:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell rowhome project seeking second chance at zoning change
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review request in effort to renew process that led to judge's decision to void past approval.
August 22, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Sea Wing Disaster
The Vault
The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
The capsizing of the steamer on Lake Pepin made it the nation's worst maritime accident, making it Minnesota's Titanic.
August 22, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
H-2A-Visas
Local
Federal movement to reform H-2A visa program, local calls for changes to seasonal labor regulations
With calls to modernize the H-2A seasonal visa program, local labor unions, legal experts and a local orchard speaks to how federal and state labor regulations play out in Southern Minnesota.
August 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Treedome
Business
Records, clothing, art and skateboards; Treedome sees more branches after a year in Rochester
“Our basic idea of what the store was going to be in Winona didn't entirely jive with the community,” said Nate Nelson. “Moving to Rochester we decided to kind of expand on the storefront aspects and it's worked really well here.”
August 21, 2022 02:07 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson