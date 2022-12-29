Today's Headlines: The unfinished Wild Rose Lane house in southwest Rochester may finally have a buyer
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 29:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Roy Rogers says, “Cowboys don’t kiss girls.”
- 2022 in Review: The unfinished Wild Rose Lane house in southwest Rochester may finally have a buyer
- Three new trash haulers expected to enter Rochester market in 2023
- Climbing into the new year: Students take on Ninja Camp between the holidays in Rochester
- Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Mayo's 'jack of all trades' Sexton has slid nicely into new role
Following a reduction of county-issued licenses due to company sales, an Olmsted County ordinance change paved the way for more competition in curbside pickup.
Kids ages six to 13 years old honed their ninja skills at Roca's camp.
The Med City grew more flavorful in 2022 as its menu expanded by several restaurants and shops. Here's a small sampling of the places that started cooking, pouring and scooping in the past year.