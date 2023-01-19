Today's Headlines: Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Eagles Cancer Telethon raises $400,000
- Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
- 'A really big thing now': Rochester estheticians share how online skin care trends affect their work
- Rochester library's social worker program extended as new path is sought
- Five players from southeastern Minnesota on watch list for 2023 Mr. Basketball Award
Since going to Nationals, Greta Wright performed in a choir of nearly 1,000 singers at the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College.