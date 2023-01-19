STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Today's Headlines: Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 19, 2023 08:16 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 19:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 19, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 19, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
West End Salon and MedSpa
Health
'A really big thing now': Rochester estheticians share how online skin care trends affect their work
From seeing younger clients to performing more advanced treatments, skin care professionals around Rochester are noticing the effects of popular skin care content on TikTok and Instagram.
January 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Greta Wright
Local
Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
Since going to Nationals, Greta Wright performed in a choir of nearly 1,000 singers at the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College.
January 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer