Today's Headlines: Twin Cities burger tavern Red Cow opens first location in Rochester
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Aug. 11:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Final combat infantry unit in Vietnam will withdraw
- Twin Cities burger tavern Red Cow opens first location in Rochester
- New development code passes first test amid some questions
- Kasson City Council considering moratorium on THC sales
Heritage preservation, public input and development changes were raised as concerns during the first of two public hearings related to Unified Development Code.
The city will defer to Dodge County before deciding if or how to regulate sales of delta-9 edibles.
The crash between a car and a semi occurred at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.
Rochester welcomes a new burger joint in town with Red Cow, which opened Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The owner, Luke Shimp, hails from Lake City and sees the first Red Cow outside of the Twin Cities as a homecoming.