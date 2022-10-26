SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 26, 2022 07:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 26:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Silver Lake Dam
Local
Silver Lake Park recommended as city landmark
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission again focuses on dam status in discussion of park as historic feature of the city.
October 25, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
seasonal parking logo.png
Local
Rochester seasonal parking requirements to begin Nov. 1
Residential parking rules are returning to provide seasonal access for snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.
October 25, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Candidate collage 3.png
Local
Goodhue, Wabasha county voters could be difference in Finstad-Ettinger race
While the switch from the 2nd Congressional District to the 1st prompted some questions and confusion ahead of the Aug. 9 statewide primary, Wabasha and Goodhue county election officials say voters seem to be more aware of the change going into November.
October 25, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20221025_121242.jpg
Business
Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW. This will be Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.
October 25, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger