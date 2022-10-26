Today's Headlines: Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 26:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: New Tucker automobile soon to be produced
- Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop
- University Club served as a historic who's who of Rochester
- Big Head Todd and the Monsters bring their winter tour to Rochester
- Century's high-flying Decker dreading the end
Rochester's Heritage Preservation Commission again focuses on dam status in discussion of park as historic feature of the city.
Residential parking rules are returning to provide seasonal access for snow plowing and street sweeping efforts.
While the switch from the 2nd Congressional District to the 1st prompted some questions and confusion ahead of the Aug. 9 statewide primary, Wabasha and Goodhue county election officials say voters seem to be more aware of the change going into November.
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW. This will be Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.