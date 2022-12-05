Law enforcement from the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol shop for holiday gifts with kids on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.

The Minnesota State High School League changed its rules, allowing boys to compete on dance teams for the first time starting in 2019.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Two killed in two-car crash in Houston County Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.