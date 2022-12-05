Today's Headlines: Two killed in two-car crash in Houston County
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Dec. 5:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: KWNO radio to carry Louis vs. Walcott title fight
- Two killed in two-car crash in Houston County
- Salman Masood is the first boy on the Austin Dance Team
- People flock to see Pine Island Alpacas Sunday
- Rochester runner goes from sunk to happy trails — 62 continuous miles of them
The Minnesota State High School League changed its rules, allowing boys to compete on dance teams for the first time starting in 2019.
Homestead Arts Farm hosted its first Christmas on the Farm event Sunday.
Law enforcement from the Rochester Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol shop for holiday gifts with kids on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Rochester.
Participants in Zumbro Valley Medical Society's street medicine initiative provided foot care, and new socks and shoes to people experiencing homelessness.