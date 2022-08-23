Today's Headlines: Two unrelated couples, one sustainability legacy over generations
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Aug. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Dr. Crewe advises eating more fresh foods and vegetables
- Two unrelated couples, one sustainability legacy over generations
- Rochester Community Initiative founders hand reins to the next generation
- Rapid transit deal with Mayo Clinic approved
- Rochester natives, current Tar Heels Horvath, Ustby lead teams to championships
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
In a fluke meeting, a young Rochester couple found mentors and an older couple a chance to leave a legacy.
Rochester resident replaced American flag shared by Rochester and Olmsted County and calls for more attention to flag etiquette.
20-year agreement calls for Mayo Clinic to fill funding gap for operating the proposed city-owned downtown transit service.