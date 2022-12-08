SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Under new ownership, Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson aims to reopen soon

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 08, 2022 08:15 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Dec. 8:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Northern Lights Festival
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester lights festival shutters after one weekend
Northern Lights Festival announced Wednesday night it's closing down early.
December 08, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Public event highlights options for Highway 14 intersection at County Road 44
Olmsted County and Minnesota Department of Transportation staff will be on hand Wednesday to discuss alternatives for site.
December 08, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
City-County Government Center
Local
Olmsted County commissioners get ready for monthly evening meetings
The commissioners have typically met at 9 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday. The change will move the first monthly meeting to 10 a.m. and the second to 6 p.m.
December 08, 2022 09:16 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
NeighborlyGifts_CustomBasket.jpg
Business
Neighborly Gifts helps local small businesses grow with Mayo Clinic partnership
The holiday season can be a challenge for gifts within the office, but Neighborly Gifts works to keep options simple for businesses while also supporting local small businesses to keep the money
December 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson