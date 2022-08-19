Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 19, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 19:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Little Thistle
Business
What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
With many changes to the city's drinking scene over the last five years, the question to ponder is whether Rochester is now a brewery town or still a bar town. What do you think? Answer our poll in the story.
August 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 Student Athlete Academic Honors, President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Student Athlete Academic Honors
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_3626.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester’s Pure Rock Studios prepares student musicians with performances at Thursdays Downtown
Live performance is an integral part of the class, said Drew Medin, the studio manager and instructor.
August 18, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Local
Thursdays Downtown shutting down early
The remainder of Thursdays Downtown was canceled due to potential severe weather coming through Rochester this evening.
August 18, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports