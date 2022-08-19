Today's Headlines: What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
- Day in History: 1972: North Star Bar opens with win in state tournament
- What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
- Olmsted County throwing in $90,000 to fill Channel One shelves
- MPCA invests $185K into Rochester, Cedar River extreme weather preparation projects
- 5 returners who can power the Rochester Grizzlies' repeat run to a Fraser Cup
With many changes to the city's drinking scene over the last five years, the question to ponder is whether Rochester is now a brewery town or still a bar town. What do you think? Answer our poll in the story.
