SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race?

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 10, 2022 08:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 10:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Grand Meadow Model Train Dale.JPG
Local
'We really help each other out': Model train club forms friendships in Grand Meadow
“I’ve been able to come here and continue to run my trains, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Dale Rood of Dodge Center and Rail Runners Model Railroad Club member.
November 10, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 10, 2022 08:37 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Heather McConnell
Local
Sexual assault survivor speaks out about former Pine Island bus driver
“As far as this entire thing, I have had no choice. I had no choice at my house. I had no choice over the legal aspect of it in the court system,” Heather McConnell said. “For me, it boils down to a control thing. I have felt so out of control this entire process that I wanted to take some control back.”
November 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Candidate collage 2 (1).png
Local
Write-in campaign falls short in Chatfield's mayoral race
Though the total number of write-in votes outweighed the vote totals for either candidate on the ballot, write-in candidate Curt Sorenson did not receive enough votes to take the lead.
November 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden