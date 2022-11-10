Today's Headlines: Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 10:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: RCTC wins state football Community College championship
- Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race?
- Sexual assault survivor speaks out about former Pine Island bus driver
- Norton ready to engage during next four years
- K-M's Shubert makes dream official, signing with Xavier
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
“I’ve been able to come here and continue to run my trains, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Dale Rood of Dodge Center and Rail Runners Model Railroad Club member.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
“As far as this entire thing, I have had no choice. I had no choice at my house. I had no choice over the legal aspect of it in the court system,” Heather McConnell said. “For me, it boils down to a control thing. I have felt so out of control this entire process that I wanted to take some control back.”
Though the total number of write-in votes outweighed the vote totals for either candidate on the ballot, write-in candidate Curt Sorenson did not receive enough votes to take the lead.