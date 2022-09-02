Today's Headlines: Woman hopes to help preschool children flourish at her center based on Jewish values
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 2:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Driver’s training to be taught at Rochester High School
- Woman hopes to help preschool children flourish at her center based on Jewish values
- 'Our job is to save lives'
- Rochester council weighs funding support for nonprofits
- Hat trick from Heise lifts US into Women's World Championship semifinals
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A local business' fundraiser has contributed to efforts to fund a new tower for the refurbished fire station clock and bell.
Chana Greene wants the preschool children under her care to “flourish” as they learn about being kind to others, problem solving and other skills to prepare them for school and to be contributing members of society. She opened The Gan in southwest Rochester 2020.
Drop in COVID-related new hospitalizations partners with lower case rates for new status under federal CDC guidelines.