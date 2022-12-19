Together again for Hanukkah

ROCHESTER — Carlota Rabinstein had a couple reasons to celebrate Sunday night.

The national soccer team from Argentina, her native country, won the 2022 World Cup Sunday. At sundown, her congregation at B'nai Israel Synagogue celebrated Hanukkah together for the first time in three years.

“The last two years have been hard,” she said. “Especially for the children.”

More than 100 people gathered to light menorahs, eat food, sing songs and be together to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Jewish temple in Israel after the outnumbered Maccabee Jews drove occupying Syrian Greeks from ancient Israel more than 2,000 years ago. The looted temple had three days of oil with which to light the temple. However, the supply lasted eight days — long enough to produce more oil to keep the temple lit.

Lights, oil and fried foods have since been used to mark the eight-night holiday.

Rabbi Michelle Werner, of the B’nai Israel Synagogue stands over lit menorahs as she talks to the more than 100 congregants on the first night of Hanukkah at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The celebrations at the synagogue Sunday were the first in-person Hanukkah celebrations of the eight-night holiday in three years. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Volunteers in the kitchen kept the catered food coming for the guests.

“It’s nice to see so many people here again,” said Brooks Edwards, a longtime member of the synagogue.

“I think the look on people’s faces says it all,” Edwards added. “Being together makes all the difference.”

Terri Edwards serves potato pancakes called latkes at first night of Hanukkah celebrations at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The Jewish holiday is marked with lights and foods cooked in oil. Edwards and Sharon Rosen, right, were two of about eight volunteers in the kitchen Sunday. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Rabbi Michelle Werner led a group menorah lighting. Another candle is lit on each night of Hanukkah until the nine-candle menorah is fully lit on the last night of Hanukkah.

A computer with cameras and microphones also allowed people to watch the festivities remotely. Other than that, little was changed from other years of Hanukkah celebrations.

Except the Challah.

The traditional stretchy bread enriched with egg is usually shared by hand. This year, Werner sliced it.

“It’s a small price to pay to bring everyone together,” Werner said.

Menorahs are lit for the first night of Hanukkah celebrations at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Each night, another candle is lit to mark the eight-night holiday. John Molseed / Post Bulletin