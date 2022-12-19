SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Together again for Hanukkah

Members of B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester marked the first night of Hanukkah together in person.

Hanukkah 2022 06.JPG
Alexis Roth, 3, looks at menorahs on the first night of Hanukkah at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The celebrations at the synagogue Sunday were the first in-person Hanukkah celebrations of the eight-night holiday in three years.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 19, 2022 08:58 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Carlota Rabinstein had a couple reasons to celebrate Sunday night.

The national soccer team from Argentina, her native country, won the 2022 World Cup Sunday. At sundown, her congregation at B'nai Israel Synagogue celebrated Hanukkah together for the first time in three years.

“The last two years have been hard,” she said. “Especially for the children.”

More than 100 people gathered to light menorahs, eat food, sing songs and be together to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Jewish temple in Israel after the outnumbered Maccabee Jews drove occupying Syrian Greeks from ancient Israel more than 2,000 years ago. The looted temple had three days of oil with which to light the temple. However, the supply lasted eight days — long enough to produce more oil to keep the temple lit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lights, oil and fried foods have since been used to mark the eight-night holiday.

Hanukkah 2022 19.JPG
Rabbi Michelle Werner, of the B’nai Israel Synagogue stands over lit menorahs as she talks to the more than 100 congregants on the first night of Hanukkah at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The celebrations at the synagogue Sunday were the first in-person Hanukkah celebrations of the eight-night holiday in three years.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Volunteers in the kitchen kept the catered food coming for the guests.

“It’s nice to see so many people here again,” said Brooks Edwards, a longtime member of the synagogue.

“I think the look on people’s faces says it all,” Edwards added. “Being together makes all the difference.”

Hanukkah 2022 24.JPG
Terri Edwards serves potato pancakes called latkes at first night of Hanukkah celebrations at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The Jewish holiday is marked with lights and foods cooked in oil. Edwards and Sharon Rosen, right, were two of about eight volunteers in the kitchen Sunday.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Rabbi Michelle Werner led a group menorah lighting. Another candle is lit on each night of Hanukkah until the nine-candle menorah is fully lit on the last night of Hanukkah.

A computer with cameras and microphones also allowed people to watch the festivities remotely. Other than that, little was changed from other years of Hanukkah celebrations.

Except the Challah.

The traditional stretchy bread enriched with egg is usually shared by hand. This year, Werner sliced it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a small price to pay to bring everyone together,” Werner said.

Hanukkah 2022 11.JPG
Menorahs are lit for the first night of Hanukkah celebrations at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Each night, another candle is lit to mark the eight-night holiday.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
Hanukkah 2022 27.JPG
People gather for Hanukkah celebrations at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: FAITHROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Incident
Local
Deputy who fired weapon during attempted arrest identified
Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy Sean Cooper fired his department handgun during an attempted arrest last week in. It's unknown if the man law enforcement was attempting to arrest was injured.
December 19, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Warrant issued for Rochester man suspected of posting nude Snapchat picture of crime victim
The photo of a victim in another crime was posted on Snapchat in retaliation for talking to law enforcement.
December 19, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
120720.N.RPB.SALVATION.ARMY.BELL.07899.jpg
Local
Scheels holds kettle match through Christmas Eve
Retailer is adding up to $5,000 in donations made at its store.
December 19, 2022 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO Incident Report
Local
Overdose suspected on highway near Eyota
A 20-year-old White Bear Lake man is suspected of overdosing Sunday on Minnesota Highway 42 near Eyota.
December 19, 2022 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson