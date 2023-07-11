Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tonya Constantine announced as the new superintendent of Pine Island Public Schools

The Pine Island School Board unanimously approved the selection of Constantine for the role during a July 7 meeting.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 3:57 PM

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Longtime educator Tonya Constantine is getting ready to step into her first year as the new superintendent of Pine Island Public Schools.

The Pine Island School Board unanimously approved the selection of Constantine for the role during a July 7 meeting. Although she officially will spend the coming year as interim superintendent, both sides hope it will turn into a longer appointment.

"Sometimes you get a candidate that just shines a little bit brighter," Board member Kristi Harney. "That's what I felt about Tonya."

Constantine spent more than 20 years as a teacher and instructional coach in Eastern Carver County, located in the southwest metro of the Twin Cities. She then served as an assistant principal in Virginia, Minnesota, before moving on to her most recent position as principal of Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School. Pine Island will be her first time in the role of superintendent.

"Tonya, I think, brings to the table potential," School Board Chairman Rob Warneke said.

Constantine mentioned that she's already familiar with Pine Island Schools since the district is so close to Zumbrota-Mazeppa. In fact, the two districts have combined sports in three areas.

Among other strengths, the board members praised Constantine's skill as a communicator and her ability to engage with staff.

Even though Constantine will be new to the district, she studied under the district's most recent superintendent, Tammy Champa, while working to acquire her licensure. During their discussion of who to choose, the board members noted the fact that Champa had "backed" Constantine.

Champa left Pine Island after more than a decade with the district to serve as the leader of Hastings Public Schools.

"My only reservation was stepping into her shoes, because she's so well liked," Constantine said about her predecessor. "Pine Island is a very well-respected district, and I know this living in Southeast Minnesota. I knew Pine Island Would be an exciting place to work."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
