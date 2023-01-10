Tools worth over $3k stolen in Rochester over weekend

ROCHESTER — About $3,500 worth of tools was stolen from a construction trailer over the weekend.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said an Eyota man left his locked trailer on the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Drive Northeast at around 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. When he returned Monday morning, Jan. 9, the lock on the trailer had been cut and tools were missing.

The stolen tools were Milwaukee and Dewalt brands and included framing nailers, a table saw and an air compressor, among other tools.