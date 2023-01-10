99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tools worth over $3k stolen in Rochester over weekend

The lock on a construction trailer was found cut on Monday morning, Jan. 9.

By Abby Sharpe
January 10, 2023 09:01 AM
ROCHESTER — About $3,500 worth of tools was stolen from a construction trailer over the weekend.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said an Eyota man left his locked trailer on the 4200 block of Cassidy Ridge Drive Northeast at around 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. When he returned Monday morning, Jan. 9, the lock on the trailer had been cut and tools were missing.

The stolen tools were Milwaukee and Dewalt brands and included framing nailers, a table saw and an air compressor, among other tools.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.