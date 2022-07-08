Top Gun, G-forces and Mayo Clinic's role in developing the G-Suit

Dear Answer Man: I recently saw “Top Gun: Maverick” and thought it was terrific. I was having an argument with a colleague of mine about the G-Suit, which has an uncredited role in the movie. I’m assuming that most Rochester people know about the hand Mayo Clinic had in developing the anti-gravity garment worn by fighter pilots in a secret research laboratory during World War II. But my colleague contends that only Mayo Clinic nerds know about this. What do you think? — History Buff

Well, let's tell the story, History Buff.

Anybody who has seen the new Top Gun movie, which by the way crossed the billion dollar threshold last month, making it Tom Cruise’s most lucrative production, knows that a plot point of the movie revolves around G forces.

A team of elite pilots has been tasked with a secret mission to bomb a foreign country’s unsanctioned uranium enrichment plant. The pilots will have to endure crushing G forces to succeed.

Thankfully, in the movie as in real life, pilots wear G-Suits, an innovation Mayo researchers and scientists had a hand in developing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some ways, Mayo’s story is as dramatic as a Hollywood sequel, involving renowned pilots such as Charles Lindbergh, a secret research lab and a race against time with German aviators.

A Mayo surgeon, in one instance, jumped out of a plane at a high altitude to test an oxygen bailout bottle and suffered severe frostbite on one hand — not a small sacrifice for a person to make who relied on his hands for a living.

As World War II was approaching, many people realized that aviation would play a key role in the coming global conflict, said Matt Dacy, director of Mayo Clinic Museum.

Planes could fly at ever-higher altitudes and deliver more devastating attacks on cities. But human physiology had not changed. Crews were blacking out and crashing in these punishing environments.

Mayo Clinic brought to the table its understanding of human physiology and blood circulation. Mayo created a top secret aero-medical unit. Working in partnership with private industry and the U.S. government, it developed innovations to help pilots withstand the physical demands of high-altitude flight.

One was the A-14 Mask, a device that provided the pilot with supplemental oxygen at oxygen-depriving altitudes. The other was the G-Suit.

At 2G, a pilot feels twice his body weight pushing him against his seat. At 3G, he feels triple the weight. As G-forces rise, it becomes harder for the heart to pump blood to the head, resulting in a lack of oxygen to the brain and loss of consciousness.

At Mayo Clinic, a centrifuge was built to measure and observe these forces on the human body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some subjects who rode the Mayo centrifuge endured forces of up to 9Gs, subjecting a 200-pound man to the “crushing sensation of 1,800 pounds of weight,” notes the Mayo documentary, "Reaching New Heights: Secret Stories of the Mayo Clinic Aero Medical Unit."

Several Mayo physicians and scientists subjected themselves to these centrifuge experiments, believing that it was their duty to play the guinea pig role before they could ask others to do so. From these experiments, Mayo pioneered innovations to the G-Suit, a full-body uniform with air chambers that counteract G forces by directing blood flow to the brain.

According to the documentary, Willy Messerschmitt, a German aircraft designer, saw a G-Suit on a downed American pilot. He realized Germany had nothing to match it, and “if American aviation was so far ahead of us, to make such a suit, Germany had lost the war.”

The research had ripple effects that are felt to this day. The U.S. space program benefited from the aviation discoveries. Medical innovations flowed from the discoveries, such as the heart-bypass machine used during open-heart surgery.

It was a considerable effort, all highly classified. And during that time, Mayo was paid $1 a year for its services.

Yes, it was a different time.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .