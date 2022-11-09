Top races from counties, cities around Southeast Minnesota

Below are the contested races from all seven Southeast Minnesota counties outside of Olmsted County plus contested races in select area cities. All vote totals below are incomplete unless noted otherwise. Vote totals are unofficial until approved by a canvasing board.

County races

Dodge County

There are no contested races in Dodge County.

Fillmore County

Sheriff: John DeGeorge 00.0%, Tom Kaase 00.0%.

Goodhue County

Commissioner District 4: Tina Hostager 29.1%, Jason Majerus 70.6%.

Sheriff: Joshua R. Hanson 38.2%, Marty Kelly 61.6%.

Houston County

Commissioner District 4: John Anthony Fuchsel 00.0%, Bob Schuldt 00.0%.

Mower County

Commissioner District 3: Jason E. Duffy 00.000.0%, Jerry Reinartz 00.0%.

Commissioner District 4: Jeff Baldus 00.0%, Dan Sparks 00.0%.

Sheriff: David Huse 00.0%, Steve Sandvik 00.0%.

Wabasha County

Commissioner District 2: Brian Goihl 33.5%, Rick Powers 66.1%.

Sheriff: Jason Bade 43.2%, Rodney L. Bartsh 56.6%.

Attorney: Karen "Karrie" Kelly 51.2%, Matthew Stinson 48.5%.

Winona County

Commissioner District 1: Ken Fritz 37.8%, Chris Meyer 62.4%, 100% reporting.

Commissioner District 2: Jerry Obieglo 37.8%, Dwayne Voegeli 61.9%, 100% reporting.

Commissioner District 5: Bob Redig 33.9%, Marcia L. Ward 65.9%.

Auditor/Treasurer: John Eger 39.5%, Chelsi Wilbright (Nahrgang) 60.2%.

Sheriff: Ron Ganrude 57.4%, Charles Rolbiecki 42.3%.

City races

Austin

City Council at-large: Jeff Austin 00.0%, Oballa Oballa 00.0%.

Council member Ward 1: Laura Helle 00.0%, Rebecca Waller 00.0%.

Council member Ward 2: Jason Baskin 00.0%, Watsana Thiravong 00.0%.

Council member Ward 3: Ronald A. Kelly 00.0%, Joyce Poshusta 00.0%.

Byron

There are no contested races in the city of Byron.

Chatfield

Mayor: Pam Bluhm 00.0%, John McBroom 00.0%.

Dover

There are no contested races in the city of Dover.

Elgin

There are no contested races in the city of Elgin.

Eyota

Mayor: Tyrel Clark 00.0%, Tony Nelson 00.0%.

City council (elect 2): John Pittenger 00.0%, Ranard (Ray) Schuchard 00.0%, Jamie Ward 00.0%.

Kasson

City Question 1, Public safety referendum: Yes 63.4%, No 36.6%.

Lake City

City council (elect 3): Russell Boe 00.0%, Faye Brown 00.0%, Amy Kohrs Alkire 00.0%, John Mortenson 00.0%, Andru Peters 00.0%, Tom Rasmussen 00.0%.

Mantorville

Mayor: Chuck Bradford 51.5%, Jim Potter 47.4%.

Mazeppa

City council (elect 2): Michael Hammes 00.0%, Jeremy Tri 00.0%, Dustin Wiebusch 00.0%.

Millville

There are no contested races in the city of Millville.

Oronoco

Mayor: Ryland Eichhorst 00.0%, Richard "Flip" Filppula 00.0%, John Tilford 00.0%.

Pine Island

Mayor: Adam Distad 00.0%, David Friese 00.0%.

City council (elect 2): Jason Johnson 00.0%, Kelly Leibold 00.0%, Brandi Veith Staloch 00.0%.

Plainview

There are no contested races in the city of Plainview.

Red Wing

City council at-large: Janie M. Farrar 52.2%, Chad Kono 47.5%.

City council Wards 1&2: Ron Goggin 00.0%, Dean Hove 00.0%.

City council Ward 3: Becky Norton 56.3%, Jason Snyder 43.6%.

City council Ward 4: Vicki Jo Lambert 59.6%, Ted Seifert 40.3%.

Stewartville

City council (elect 2): Craig Anderson 00.0%, Josh Arndt 00.0%, Daniel J. Ware 00.0%.

Winona

City council at-large: Michelle Alexander 44.6%, Jerome Christenson 55.0%.

City council Ward 4: George Borzyskowski 53.9%, Amber Buysman 36.9%.

Zumbrota

City council (elect 2): Kevin Amundson 00.0%, Joan Bucher 00.0%, Dirk R. Cedergren 00.0%, Lisa L. Johnson 00.0%.

