News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Torn Government Center flag spurs call for action

Rochester resident replaced American flag shared by Rochester and Olmsted County and calls for more attention to flag etiquette.

Flag display.jpg
Rochester resident John Kruesel, center, reads a statement regarding a torn and faded Government Center flag Monday during a Rochester City Council meeting as two members of the American Legion Post #92 honor guard hold the flag in council chambers.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 22, 2022 10:13 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester resident called for city and county officials to take better care of the flag flown outside of the city-county Government Center.

Flag inset.jpg
A torn section of the former Government Center flag is seen Monday as it's displayed in Rochester City Council chambers during a council meeting.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

“It has to do with this flag, which flew over this place of local government, in all kinds of weather, for so many months that it became what you see now – faded, torn and tattered,” John Kruesel said Monday, pulling a flag out of a brown paper bag. “This troubled me so much that I broke the law to take it down and replace it with a new one.”

Speaking during the Rochester City Council’s public-comment period, he voiced concern about the fact that the flag flew for an unknown period of time.
“It took months of utter neglect for this flag, which flew right outside, to degenerate and decay to this degree,” he said as two unnamed members the American Legion Post #92 honor guard displayed the torn flag in council chambers.

He said he suspects people simply didn’t notice the state of the flag as they went in and out of the government center, but he called for increased awareness, as well as a daily raising and lowering of the flag, which is lighted for nighttime display.

Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms said, despite growing up on military bases, she wasn’t aware the flag had ended up in such shape, but she added quick action is planned.

