Haverhill Township
Ben Hain supervisor 70 votes, write-in 0.
John Johnson supervisor 70 votes, write-in 0
Joe Mahoney clerk 69 vote, write-in 0.
Farmington Township
Supervisor position: Richard Siem re-elected with 23 votes.
Clerk: David Schwanke re-elected with 22 votes.
At the annual meeting, township residents voted:
* to raise $21,121.14 for fire protection.
* to raise $140,000 for road and bridge fund.
* to raise $17,000 for the general fund.
* to pay $2.50 for pocket gophers
* to pay $.25 for striped gophers
New Haven Township
There were 22 attendees at the New Haven Township annual meeting. The township levy was set at $151,322, a 10% increase from the 2020 levy. It is anticipated that that New Haven Township property tax mill rates will remain the lowest in Olmsted County.
The township election was held after the annual meeting with 25 votersl. There were no absentee votes.
Brian Hervey was re-elected to a three-year term as supervisor with 24 votes.
Dale Thomforde was re-elected to a two-year term as clerk with 25 votes.
Orion Township
Supervisor position: Dennis Weivoda 29 votes, Jacob Gartner 14 votes.
Clerk position: Don Hodkinson 29 votes, Jacob Gartner 3 votes, Jason Voeltz, 1 vote
The general fund levy is $28,000.
The road and bridge fund levy is $60,000.
Gopher bounty is $3 for pocket gophers and $1 for streaked gophers.
Cost of fire protection is $19883.40.
Cost of ambulance levy is $15,500.
Sixteen people attended the annual meeting.
Rock Dell Township
Terry King elected as supervisor for a three-year term with 16 votes vs no write-ins.
Brenda Lindquist elected as clerk for two years with 17 votes. There were no write-in votes.
Annual meeting followed the election. Gopher bounty was raised to $3 for pocket gophers and $2 for striped.
Salem Township
Levies
Road and bridge, $220,000.
Fire: $ 60,000.
Fire building maintenance: $6,000.
First responders: $8,000.
Town hall updates: $10,000.
General revenue: $55,000.
Safety: $2,000.
Legal: $6,000.
Emergency fund: $10,000.
Total: $377,000.
Bounties
Gopher bounty: $3.50
Beaver Bounty $20.00
This is the information from Salem Township annual meeting.
Viola Township
Supervisor: Jim Klavetter, 17 votes; Terry Yust 1 vote. Clerk: Barb Nicklay, 18 votes. Road/Bridge, $90,000.00. General Fund, $30,000.00. Fire, $36,074.36. Ambulance, $11,835.80.