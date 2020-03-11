Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING... THROUGH 1030 AM, AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL BE FOUND ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, WESTERN WISCONSIN, AND PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA. VISIBILITY WILL BE REDUCED TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. THERE MAY BE SOME SLICK SPOTS WHERE TEMPERATURES ARE AT OR BELOW FREEZING. IF TRAVELING, BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY ALONG YOUR ROUTE. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO SAFELY REACH YOUR DESTINATION.