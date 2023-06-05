Traffic changes implemented in Goose Egg Park
New traffic pattern for the summer is an effort find safer connections between Northrop Elementary School and Goose Egg Park.
ROCHESTER — New traffic control measures are being tested in Goose Egg Park.
In response to a request from Northrop Elementary School and the support of the Lowertown Neighborhood Association, the Rochester Public Works Department has made changes in an effort to provide safer connections between the school building and Goose Egg Park.
Traffic control changes started Monday and will be in place throughout the summer.
An evaluation of the prototype, including feedback from the Lowertown Neighborhood, will occur in the fall.
The prototype includes:
- Completely closing Second Avenue Northwest on the west side of the park (along Northrop School) from Eighth Street Northwest to Ninth Street Northwest.
- Converting Second Avenue Northwest on the east side of the park to be two-way traffic from Eighth Street Northwest to 10th Street Northwest.
- Converting Second Avenue Northwest on the west side of the park to be two-way traffic from Ninth Street Northwest to 10th Street Northwest.
- On-street parking will be moved to the park-side of Second Avenue Northwest
- "New Traffic Pattern Ahead" signs will be temporarily in place to alert vehicles of the changes.
