Traffic changes implemented in Goose Egg Park

ROCHESTER — New traffic control measures are being tested in Goose Egg Park.

In response to a request from Northrop Elementary School and the support of the Lowertown Neighborhood Association, the Rochester Public Works Department has made changes in an effort to provide safer connections between the school building and Goose Egg Park.

Traffic control changes started Monday and will be in place throughout the summer.

An evaluation of the prototype, including feedback from the Lowertown Neighborhood, will occur in the fall.

The prototype includes:



ADVERTISEMENT