News | Local

Trahan plans Rochester mayoral campaign

Northeast Rochester resident is first to announce plans for 2022 city election.

Brad Trahan.png
Brad Trahan
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 13, 2021 06:08 PM
Brad Trahan is Rochester’s first announced candidate in the 2022 mayoral election.

“Next year will come fast, and I just want to get out in front of this because it takes a lot of work to run a campaign of this nature,” he said.

Trahan, a professional search recruiter, said the mayor is a community ambassador and crucial to building bridges and collaboration.

“Certainly the mayor will have input, but at the end of the day, the citizens of Rochester need to understand I am also going to respect that we have six ward council members and one member at large, and those people are also elected by the constituents of Rochester,” he said. “They are the ones that make major decisions about what’s going on in the city.”

Trahan, who served as chairman of the Minnesota Autism Task Force in 2013, emphasized support for businesses and public safety in making his announcement at his home Wednesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filing period for the 2022 Rochester city races will start May 18.

Incumbent Mayor Kim Norton has not announced whether she will seek a second term.

