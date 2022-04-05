Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
News | Local

Trailer park evictions avoided with last-minute agreements

Three RVs at Bob's Trailer Court were the subject of a planned hearing Tuesday, but one tenant has already left and two others plan moves this week.

Bobs.JPG
Bob's Trailer Court is located at 1915 Marion Road SE in Rochester.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 05, 2022 04:24 PM
ROCHESTER – Nearly a year after the city attempted to evict people living in RVs at Bob’s Trailer Court, agreements to remove three of the recreational vehicles have been reached.

The result leaves at least one Rochester resident homeless.

“I was (homeless) by city ordinance definition anyway, because you are vehicularly homeless if you live in an RV,” Jeannie McCormick said, adding that she’s currently staying “here and there.”

McCormick said she caught up on back rent with the help of the state’s RentHelpMN program and sold her RV last month to avoid potential court action after being served a new eviction notice in February

“I moved instead of having an eviction on my record,” she said.

Several residents at the trailer court at 1915 Marion Road SE were issued city notices on April 13, 2021, stating they were violating city ordinances by living in their recreational vehicles, which are not defined as permanent housing.

At the time, McCormick contacted Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, and the city’s plan was blocked.

However, the ordinance violations led city staff to raise concerns with the trailer court’s owner, Scott Kramer and the Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks LLC.

In February, TSJ Parks filed eviction notices against McCormick, Angela Glendie and Evan Sobak, citing violations of city ordinances, as well as other factors.

The three Rochester residents were slated to appear in court Tuesday morning, but last-minute agreements were reached.

While McCormick had already moved out, Glendie and Sobak agreed to move their vehicles by midnight Sunday. If they are not moved, they will be treated as abandoned property.

“I’m pretty confident I will be able to (move),” Sobak told Olmsted County District Court Referee Erin Felten.

Sobak appeared virtually in court Tuesday, since his agreement hadn’t been completed before the scheduled hearing.

Glendie and Sobak could not be reached for comment following the hearing.

The agreement facilitated by Kramer’s attorney, John Beatty of Dunlap and Seegar law offices, and Brian Lipford of Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, who represented the three defendants, calls for dismissal and expungement of the eviction cases, if the RVs are removed by the end of the day Sunday.

Kramer said he had no comment on the cases when approached following the hearing.

At least four RVs and a recreational trailer remained at Bob’s Trailer Court Tuesday morning, but it was unclear whether they were occupied or simply being stored on the property.

Jeremy Preis, Rochester’s zoning compliance liaison, who was slated to testify in court Tuesday morning, said city staff continues to work with Kramer to get the property in compliance with city codes.

“The owner is working on taking direct action,” he said. “That is who we are holding accountable for action in the trailer park.”

