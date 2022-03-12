Train derailment in Minneiska shuts down one lane of traffic on Highway 61

MINNEISKA – A train derailment has closed one northbound lane on U.S. Highway 61 near the Wabasha and Winona county line.

Between 10 to 12 empty train cars were involved and CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Railway Police are working on the derailment, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

The right lane closure, between Bennett Avenue and Minnesota Highway 74 at Minneiska, is to assist in equipment movement and train derailment cleanup.

The sheriff’s office said there isn’t anything spilling from the cars and there is no danger to the public. No timetable has been given for when the lane will reopen.