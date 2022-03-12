SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Train derailment in Minneiska shuts down one lane of traffic on Highway 61

The train cars were empty, and there is no danger to the public.

Minneiska - Wabasha County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 12, 2022 02:01 PM
MINNEISKA – A train derailment has closed one northbound lane on U.S. Highway 61 near the Wabasha and Winona county line.

Between 10 to 12 empty train cars were involved and CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Railway Police are working on the derailment, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.

The right lane closure, between Bennett Avenue and Minnesota Highway 74 at Minneiska, is to assist in equipment movement and train derailment cleanup.

The sheriff’s office said there isn’t anything spilling from the cars and there is no danger to the public. No timetable has been given for when the lane will reopen.

