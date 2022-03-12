Train derailment in Minneiska shuts down one lane of traffic on Highway 61
The train cars were empty, and there is no danger to the public.
MINNEISKA – A train derailment has closed one northbound lane on U.S. Highway 61 near the Wabasha and Winona county line.
Between 10 to 12 empty train cars were involved and CP Rail and Canadian Pacific Railway Police are working on the derailment, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office.
The right lane closure, between Bennett Avenue and Minnesota Highway 74 at Minneiska, is to assist in equipment movement and train derailment cleanup.
The sheriff’s office said there isn’t anything spilling from the cars and there is no danger to the public. No timetable has been given for when the lane will reopen.
The 16-year-old was taken to Mayo Health System-Cannon Falls Hospital for treatment after striking an unoccupied police squad car.
Small business workshop set for Wednesday in Stewartville; political fighting from 1857 featured at Goodhue County Historical Society.
A 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday night for non-life threatening injuries.
A public hearing is planned for Tuesday on revisions that cover most county parks, but potential rule changes for Graham Park remain on a separate track.
Members Only
More than 100 vendors from six states will take part in Junkin' Market Days event March 18-19 at Rochester's Graham Arena Complex.
Members Only
Canomiks, which moved to Rochester from Cambridge, Mass., uses genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to test the health impacts of food, supplements and skincare products.
7 gubernatorial candidates attended a candidate forum in Rochester.