Train hits, kills pedestrian in Rochester

Law enforcement is investigating an incident where a deceased person was found by Rochester railroad tracks.

By Mark Wasson
September 26, 2022 07:54 AM
ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester male was found deceased Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, near train tracks in Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., the department received a report that a train hit a pedestrian and was lying on the tracks near Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive Northeast. Law enforcement located the man in this area.

RPD, the Canadian Pacific Police Service and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Law enforcement provided no additional information.

