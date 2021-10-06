SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Transit company wants input about service, needs

Survey will help in creation of five-year transit development plan.

Rochester Public Transit logo.png
Rochester Public Transit
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 06, 2021 03:40 PM
Rochester Public Transit is asking residents to take a survey to help it evaluate transit performance, understand public transportation needs, and plan for the future.

The online survey is available at www.rochestertdp.com .

RPT is gathering the information to help it form a five-year development plan to guide all aspects of its service and investment in Rochester.

“This is a pivotal time for RPT and transit in Rochester,” said operations specialist Bradley Bobbitt, who leads the planning. “Right now we are early in our planning efforts, which is the best opportunity for the public to have a say in how future transit service is delivered and investments in the transit system are prioritized.”

“Like most transit systems, we are in the process of rebuilding ridership and understanding the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. “We are also preparing to add the first electric vehicles to our fleet, and are on a path to launch greater Minnesota’s first bus rapid transit route.”

Anyone with disabilities who uses RPT’s Zumbro Independent Passenger Service, also known as ZIPS, was mailed a survey in September. The ZIPS survey is also available online and is not limited to those who use the service.

Draft recommendations will be developed during the winter months and shared with the public early next year.

The five-year transit development plan is expected to be presented to Rochester City Council in late summer 2022 for approval.

