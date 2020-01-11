Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of Jan. 13 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Rochester Police Policy Oversight Commission, 6 p.m. Monday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

• Civil Service Commission, 8 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at 2122 Campus Drive SE

• Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in conference room 4 of the Government Center

• County Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center