The Rochester City Council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners are preparing to define the exact location and property cost for a "transit village" in southeast Rochester.
The two elected bodies are discussing the planned purchase of county-owned land at the former Seneca Foods canning facility, as well as nearby Graham Park.
“The goal is to determine how best to use the land to implement the bus rapid transit station as well as the ‘transit village’ which would include parking stalls, housing, public amenities, and retail space,” Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Pete Giesen said.
The city plans to purchase property rights needed to build parking and transit features as part of the project.
The county would likely maintain control of other property at the site.
The commissioners and city council are holding separate closed-door meetings on the issue as an informal group of stakeholders, including city and county officials and representatives from the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, RNeighbors and the business community, have been meeting to explore options.
“Working toward a land agreement is an important first step for the east transit village,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said. “Going forward, it is critical for us to include diverse perspectives from the community to ensure we are not only making smart decisions related to transit, parking, housing and commercial development, but that we are also considering important benefits such as neighborhood amenities, green space, sustainability and Graham Park activation.”
Giesen said Olmsted County’s long-range master plan for Graham Park focuses on features to revitalize the gathering space and transform it into more of a regional destination. New and improved facilities, such as a planned multi-purpose expo center, are expected to increase Graham Park’s flexibility to accommodate a wide range of events and gatherings.
According to the commissioners’ agenda for Tuesday, land being discussed includes the nearly 11 acres at the former Seneca site purchased last year for $5.6 million, as well as parts of Graham Park.
Commissioners have been unanimous in calling for transit facilities to be built on the Seneca site, while the park could be used for other infrastructure, if needed. Council members have not officially voted on a preference.
The planned transit village would be one of two along the proposed rapid transit corridor of Second Street Southwest and South Broadway Avenue. The transit villages would be placed at each end of the corridor, with the west village planned on what is currently the Mayo Clinic west parking lot.
After city and county officials nail down a purchase agreement, community and neighborhood feedback is expected to be sought this spring or summer.
The city has been holding virtual open houses to discuss the planned transit corridor, with the third event set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For its part, the city plans to apply for a Federal Transit Adminisitration grant in September. A timeline for the transit village development cannot be determined until the city receives funding.