Transportation plan doesn’t mean Elton Hills bike lanes are on the way

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council member Molly Dennis said she heard outcry from residents near Elton Hills Drive when the street ended up in an update and expansion of the city’s 2012 Bicycle Master Plan.

“Would it be possible to take out the project?” Dennis said Wednesday during a discussion of the Active Transportation Plan that expands the earlier plan to include guidelines for infrastructure for pedestrians and other forms of people-powered transportation, such as wheelchairs.

She said the inclusion of Elton Hills Drive in the plan update has neighbors remembering a 2019 proposal to add bike paths to the street, which was eventually rejected by the council.

City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski said he would advise against removing mention of Elton Hills Drive from the list of pedestrian and bicycle network gaps in the city.

“The intention of this plan is not to try to revisit former projects,” he said. “It’s to identify gaps and issues and how to better inform the work we do serving the community.”

He said the Elton Hills gap exists as one of 10 identified through a citywide study, but its inclusion doesn’t prescribe bike paths or specific types of crossings. It simply keeps it on the city’s radar.

“That corridor still has challenges and safety challenges, so I don’t think it would be wise to just remove it,” he said.

Council member Patrick Keane said the revised approach was an improvement, since the plan now identifies gaps in the system without appearing to define specific projects.

“What I was less comfortable with was when we said we were coming back to look at a project there again, when we spent six months on it and decided not to do it,” he said.

The revised draft of the plan was approved in a 6-1 vote Wednesday. Council member Mark Bransford voted against it without comment.

Dombrovski said much of the work identified in the updated 240-page plan is already being done, but the expanded approach better outlines expectations for creating a transportation network that is safe for all users.

“This plan will really help inform our future work,” he said.

Rochester planner Matt Tse said the delay in approving the plan provided time to include additional crash data to establish a clear picture of existing conditions and the potential for improvements.

Pedestrian and bicycle crashes make up 2% of crashes in Rochester, but they account for 39% of fatal crashes and 14% of serious-injury crashes.

Highlighting concerns, the new data shows that six of 79 collisions involving pedestrians between 2016 and 2020 were fatal, with another nine causing serious injury.

For collisions involving bicycles during the same period, one of 89 were fatal and seven resulted in serious injury.

The report also shows that 20% of the pedestrian- and bicycle-related collisions occur within the 0.3-square-mile downtown area.

While the plan highlights needs and concerns, Dombrovski said it doesn’t mean all recommendations will be put into play right away, or even in a year.

“Just to share anecdotally, the last plan we are hoping to get rid of to adopt this plan, also said we should hire an active transportation planner … that was 10 years ago, and we are finally there,” he said. “We’ve finally done it.”

He said the goal is to provide a vision on what the city needs to provide multiple options for transportation and increase safety.

“Because it’s in there doesn’t mean it’s just going to happen,” he added, pointing to the need for additional work and budget discussions.

