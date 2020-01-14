U.S. Highway 61 motorists in Lake City will encounter temporary lane closures and construction crews removing trees and brush along the route beginning Jan. 15, as they prepare for this spring’s reconstruction project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A project subcontractor is planning to begin the work on Wednesday to prepare for construction by starting at the north end of the project and working along the southbound lanes.
Once done, the crews will reverse direction and work near the northbound lanes back to the starting point. Crews will also be installing new storm water outlets at this time, while water levels are lower in Lake Pepin. Some temporary right-lane closures will occur to ensure safety of motorists and workers during the clearing.
The work schedule is weather dependent, but work is scheduled to be completed by late January or early February.
Full construction work is expected to begin in April, weather permitting, for the reconstruction of Highway 61 through Lake City.
Work is expected to continue in stages through November to replace pavement and provide a longer-term fix. Some portions of the road are 95 years old. During construction, city utilities will be upgraded and improved.
The four-lane highway will be changed to a three-lane highway to provide a more uniform, consistent traffic speed through the city. Continuous sidewalks will be completed. Currently, 3,300 feet of road in the city are without sidewalks. An off-street trail for bicyclists and green space will be built.
Detours will be in place during the work, but will change as the work progress. Residents and businesses will have access to their homes and businesses during construction.