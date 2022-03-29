Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
News | Local

Trial begins in 2019 murder case

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday, March 28, 2022.

Ayub Iman.
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 29, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Opening statements are scheduled to begin this morning, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in the case of 25-year-old man charged with aiding and abetting the murder of a 28-year-old man in 2019 .

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday.

Iman declined a plea offer from prosecutors that would see him plead guilty to aiding an offender after the fact and be sentenced to 50 to 81 months in state prison.

Garad Hassan Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

A second man, Muhidin Abukar, 33, is also charged in connection to Roble's death. Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

A jury trial was held in late November and early December 2021 but ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict following approximately 18 hours of deliberation. He has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since August 2019. A second trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

