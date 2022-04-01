Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
News | Local

Trial continues Friday for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

The fourth day of trial testimony continues in the case of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman with the testimony of Olmsted County Sheriff’s Detective Dan Johnson as well as one of the people to see 28-year-old Garad Roble alive.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
April 01, 2022 08:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Trial resumes this morning, Friday, April 1, 2022, in the case of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.

Iman is charged with aid and abet second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Garad Roble.

Roble’s body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1).

Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors have called around 18 witnesses including former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin, Iman's mother, four members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The trial could go to the jury for deliberations as early as Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022.

Read more from the trial:

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Medical examiner testifies, cell phone evidence introduced in March 2019 murder trial
Former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin and an Olmsted County Sheriff's investigator and a detective testified Thursday in the Olmsted County District Court trial of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.
March 31, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Half-dozen witnesses take stand in murder trial Wednesday
The testimony gave jurors some of their first glimpses into the last hours of Garad Roble's life.
March 30, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Law enforcement, forensic scientists testify in first day of 2019 Rochester murder trial
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday, March 28, 2022.
March 29, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Also Read
police lights
Minnesota
2 fatal shootings in St. Paul hours apart
The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed in the first shooting after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity. His homicide was the 12th of the year in St. Paul.
April 01, 2022 10:28 AM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
020522.N.MPR.MPLSSHOOTING1.png
Minnesota
Minnesota BCA turns investigation into Amir Locke killing over to prosecutors
Amir Locke’s killing drew attention to the dangers of no-knock warrants and led some lawmakers to propose a statewide ban. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also is implementing a policy that prohibits the use of no-knock warrants in all but the most extreme cases.
March 31, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  By Nina Moini / MPR News
Marion Road SE
Local
Police still searching for Wednesday robbery suspect
Man reportedly stole a vehicle in the morning of Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
March 31, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Load More

What to read next
d425f8bc6821691ad752f80809c1035d.jpg
Local
Silver Lake dredging and potential dam removal fuels plan for community meeting
Park and Recreation Department staff will be on hand Wednesday to address questions about proposed $23.34 million project.
April 01, 2022 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Med City firm creates new test for at-risk patients to track their immunity to omicron
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 01, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Old School Entertainment Co.
Local
Photos: A night inside Rochester's Old School Entertainment Co.
Arcade games, pinball machines, and premiere axe throwing at Rochester's Old School Entertainment Co. on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
March 31, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Dodge County Wind Project Map.png
Local
Area briefs: PUC holding public meetings for wind project in Dodge, Mower counties
KASSON — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hold a pair of in-person meetings and one remote meeting concerning a proposed project by Dodge County Wind, LLC, a company planning a wind energy project in Dodge, Mower and Steele counties.
March 31, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports