Trial continues Friday for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

ROCHESTER — Trial resumes this morning, Friday, April 1, 2022, in the case of 25-year-old Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman.

Iman is charged with aid and abet second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Garad Roble.

Roble’s body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1).

Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors have called around 18 witnesses including former assistant Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Peter Lin, Iman's mother, four members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The trial could go to the jury for deliberations as early as Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022.

