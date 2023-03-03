Trial delayed in lawsuit filed by former Chateau Theatre operator

ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County jury trial to determine whether the city of Rochester owes the former operator of the Chateau Theatre compensation after a 2019 agreement ended prematurely has been postponed.

The trial was scheduled for the week of March 13, but Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Haynes told attorneys Friday that a different civil case scheduled for the same week would have priority over the lawsuit filed by Exhibits Development Group, which operated the theater under the 2019 contract .

“I do not believe we are going to get to this case during that trial period,” Haynes said, leaving open the possibility that things could change.

Attorneys, who estimated the EDG case would take three to four days in front of the jury, opted to reschedule the trial for the week of Aug. 28 to avoid needing to assemble legal staff and witnesses for a trial that might not happen.

“If there is a possibility that we would go (March 13) but then we don’t, we’ve moved all of our people down to Rochester,” said Terry Newby, an attorney from the Minneapolis law firm Maslon LLP, which is representing EDG in its lawsuit against the city.

The city’s legal representative, Justin Templin of the Eden Prairie law firm Hoff Barry PA, agreed with the request to reschedule for a more secure date.

The city of Rochester and Exhibits Development Group parted ways in June of 2021, after less than two years of what was intended to be a five-year operation.

“Due to a number of factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city and EDG have agreed to conclude their contract in the coming month,” stated a June 18, 2021, press release from the city.

The city contracted EDG to operate the city-owned theater, with an agreement signed on Aug. 20, 2019, but the St. Paul-based operator says a variety of unmet deadlines, communication failures and other concerns resulted in the city failing to meet requirements of the agreement.

The EDG complaint also states the announced end of the agreement was made without the operator’s knowledge or an opportunity to resolve conflicts with the city.

“The city’s failure to provide such notice or opportunity was likely due to the fact that the city had entirely caused the situation and would itself have to fix all of the issues it created in violation of the operating agreement,” states the court complaint filed by David Suchar, a Maslon attorney.

The agreement between the city and EDG states the contract can be terminated early if either party fails to meet defined obligations or if “EDG vacates or abandons the Chateau.”

The city denies most of EDG’s claims cited in the lawsuit, which is seeking $50,000 or more in damages

Among other claims listed in the EDG lawsuit are allegations that city actions and failed maintenance delayed the original opening of the Chateau.

“The Chateau was delayed several times due to the city’s failures to meet obligations under the operating agreement,” states the court complaint. “EDG initially planned to have the Chateau open to the public on Oct. 10, 2019, with ‘The Magical History Tour,’ an exhibit featuring Beatles memorabilia.”

The exhibit opening occurred 13 days later.

In a Dec. 6, 2021, response to the lawsuit, Templin stated the city lacked information related to the specific EDG claims regarding specific opening plans and denied allegations about the alleged delay.

The EDG lawsuit also points to the city’s handling of a Peace Plaza construction project during the COVID-19 pandemic. It alledges theater access was obstructed when it reopened on June 1, 2020, following a pandemic-related closing .

“By the end of the summer, it was clear that the city’s numerous breaches of its obligations under the operating agreement, including the unabated construction interference caused by the Heart of the City construction improvements, made operation of the Chateau commercially impracticable,” the EDG lawsuit states.

In an updated proposal for operations in 2019, the operator had estimated annual net profits for the venue would be more than $5.5 million a year.

The city has acknowledged the required closing related to COVID but denies other related allegations.

The Chateau closed again on Oct. 7, 2020 , in response to pandemic pressures.

EDG and the city inked an agreement three months later, calling for the building to reopen by June 15, 2021.

The lawsuit states EDG planned to remain closed until the city addressed its concerns related to the initial agreement, but the city “denies the allegations to the extent that they assert any improper, unlawful or unreasonable action or inaction by the city.”

Since the decision to end its agreement with EDG, the city has contracted with Threshold Arts to operate the historic theater for three years.

Timeline

Dec. 19, 2018 — City puts out request for proposal for the operation and management of the Chateau for three to five years.

Feb. 15, 2019 — Five proposals are submitted, and a seven-member review team comprised of city and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency staff begins comparing the options presented by Entourage Events Group, Exhibits Development Group, Arcades Are Awesome!, Threshold Arts LLC and Arts Trust of Minnesota.

April 25, 2019 — Exhibits Development Group expands on its proposal, projecting annual net profits of more than $5.5 million a year.

May 6, 2019 — The review team officially recommends Exhibits Development Group, and the Rochester City Council approves moving forward with creating a contract.

Aug. 19, 2019 — The contract is approved and work starts on approximately $230,000 in city-funded improvements needed to meet EDG’s needs.

Aug. 29, 2019 — EDG holds an open house, announcing “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, will be its first exhibit in the Chateau Theatre, with plans to open in October.

Nov. 23, 2019 — EDG takes possession of the Chateau Theatre and opens the venue with “The Magical History Tour,” featuring Beatles memorabilia, as its first exhibit.

March 13, 2020 — Gov. Tim Walz declares a statewide pandemic emergency, which leads to restrictions for operations at the Chateau, forcing EDG to close the doors three days later.

April 6, 2020 — Construction on updates to Peace Plaza begin.

June 1, 2020 — The Chateau Theatre reopens.

Oct. 7, 2020 — The theater closes again due to pandemic pressures.

Jan. 4, 2021 — An agreement is signed, calling for the theater to reopen by June 15.

May 2021 — EDG reports it told the city it will not reopen until the city addresses obligations of the initial operating agreement.

June 18, 2021 — The city of Rochester announces it has agreed with EDG to end the agreement for operating the theater.

Aug. 16, 2021 — Rochester City Council votes 5-2 to seek proposals for operating the Chateau Theatre.

Nov. 16, 2021 — EDG files a lawsuit against the city, stating the city breached the contract regarding operation of the Chateau Theatre.

