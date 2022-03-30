Trial resumes for Ayub Iman, charged in March 2019 murder

ROCHESTER — Trial resumes this morning, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting the murder of a 28-year-old man more than three years ago.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aid and abet second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Roble’s body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A jury of eight women and six men was selected Monday. Opening statements as well as testimony from four members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and two forensic scientists with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was heard by the jury Tuesday.

Prosecutors are expected to call up to nine witnesses throughout the day Wednesday including employees of the bar/restaurant where Roble spent time on the evening of March 4, 2019.

