Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
SUBSCRIBE NOW 99¢ for 1 month of news!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Trial resumes for Ayub Iman, charged in March 2019 murder

Prosecutors are expected to call up to nine witnesses throughout the day Wednesday in Olmsted County District Court, including employees of the bar/restaurant where Roble spent time on the evening of March 4, 2019.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Ayub Iman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 30, 2022 08:35 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Trial resumes this morning, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the case of a 25-year-old Rochester man charged with aiding and abetting the murder of a 28-year-old man more than three years ago.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with aid and abet second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of 28-year-old Garad Hassan Roble.

Iman, Ayub 3.24.22.jpg
Local
Law enforcement, forensic scientists testify in first day of 2019 Rochester murder trial
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with aid and abet second-degree murder. A jury was selected Monday, March 28, 2022.
March 29, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts

Roble’s body was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours of March 5, 2019, on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A jury of eight women and six men was selected Monday. Opening statements as well as testimony from four members of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and two forensic scientists with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was heard by the jury Tuesday.

Prosecutors are expected to call up to nine witnesses throughout the day Wednesday including employees of the bar/restaurant where Roble spent time on the evening of March 4, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garad Hassan Roble
Garad Hassan Roble
Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 27-April 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 30, 2022 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rookery
Local
More trees felled at heron nest site after judge denies restraining order request
The cutting comes after District Court Judge Pamela King denies a request for a restraining order for development work at a great blue heron nest site.
March 29, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
James Nynotah .png
Minnesota
Minneapolis suburb murder suspect arrested in Fargo
James Nynotah is wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Champlin, Minnesota.
March 29, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Load More

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Why Rochester's rent prices are 'astronomical'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 30, 2022 07:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Print
Members Only
Local
Why Rochester's rent prices are 'astronomical'
A Post Bulletin data analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Regional Price Parities data released in December 2021 found that Rochester housing price levels, once 17% below the national average, have been racing fast to catch up.
March 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Malissa Nelson
Exclusive
Local
Bamber Valley Assistant Principal Malissa Nelson advocates for students, from elementary school to graduation
"I really firmly believe I'm right where I need to be," Nelson said.
March 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Jeremy Frie
Local
Dover-Eyota offers superintendent job to Byron High School alum Jeremy Frie
Frie graduated from Byron High School in 1996 before going on to pursue his career in education. He has worked for Minneota Public Schools since 2013.
March 30, 2022 01:42 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer