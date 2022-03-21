Trial set for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

ROCHESTER — The trial for a second man charged in connection with the 2019 murder of a 28-year-old man is set to being Monday, March 28, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, March 28, 2022.

Garad Hassan Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A second man Muhidin Abukar, 33, is also charged in connection to Roble's death. Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A jury trial was held in late November and early December 2021 but ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict following approximately 18 hours of deliberation. He has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since August 2019.

Shortly after a mistrial was declared, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem told the court it was the county's intention to retry the case. One of Abukar's attorneys, Kenneth Udoibok, said his client was not involved in the murder and his day of vindication "cannot arrive soon enough." A trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

