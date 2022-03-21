Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Trial set for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated.

Gavel court crime stock
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 21, 2022 04:48 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The trial for a second man charged in connection with the 2019 murder of a 28-year-old man is set to being Monday, March 28, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, March 28, 2022.

Garad Hassan Roble was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridget Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one head wound and another in the abdomen, according to court documents.

A second man Muhidin Abukar, 33, is also charged in connection to Roble's death. Abukar is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. A jury trial was held in late November and early December 2021 but ended in a mistrial after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous verdict following approximately 18 hours of deliberation. He has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since August 2019.

Shortly after a mistrial was declared, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem told the court it was the county's intention to retry the case. One of Abukar's attorneys, Kenneth Udoibok, said his client was not involved in the murder and his day of vindication "cannot arrive soon enough." A trial is tentatively scheduled for May.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Brad Berzinski, left, Nate Walbruch, right
Local
Dover-Eyota and PEM share two candidates hoping for their superintendent positions
Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.
March 21, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
logo1 (1).jpg
Members Only
Business
New garden and plant center to sprout on the edge of Rochester
The family-owned Decook Landscaping at 6262 Salem Road SW is busy transforming a barn into a new retail plant center -- Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping -- on the rural southwest Rochester property.
March 21, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
North Broadway
Local
Next phase of North Broadway construction set to start
Work will focus on alleys and side streets as some improvements are also planned along the main roadway.
March 21, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 21, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link