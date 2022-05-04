SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Wednesday, May 4
News | Local

Trial set to begin Monday for Dodge County LDS leader accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile as a church leader in Dodge County.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 04, 2022 05:47 PM
MANTORVILLE — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in Dodge County District Court for a Dodge Center man charged with sexually assaulting a minor he met through his position as a men’s leader at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson.

Michael Adam Davis, 37, is facing two charges of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct , two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor with a previous conviction.

When the charges were filed in April 2019, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose said that the alleged incidents did not occur at a church function and that Davis is a lifetime registered sex offender due to a previous conviction in Utah involving a minor. Davis was the Elders Quorum President at The Church of Latter-Day Saints in Kasson.

A key question in the case is whether Davis held a position of authority over the juvenile, something his charges allege. District Judge Jodi Williamson issued a December 2020 order that it was up to the jury to decide.

The jury may hear testimony from two Latter-Day Saint members about the structures within the church.

Kasson Latter-Day Saints Branch President Brent Larson submitted a November 2020 affidavit to the court that said Davis’ role in the church did not generally involve direct supervision or participation with minors at the church in Kasson.

Larson did not respond to a request for comment about Davis from the Post Bulletin.

Latter-Day Saints member Michael Benjamin, who has previously served in the same role in a different region as Davis, told the Post Bulletin that Davis’s position specifically deals with family outreach and spiritual guidance, which would include minors.

“Due to the high regard and respect placed on the Elders Quorum President and the responsibilities that accompany this position within the church, Mr. Davis was able to visit any individual and family within the congregation at any time,” Benjamin wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

Olmsted County Assistant Attorney Geoffrey Hjerleid was seeking to have Benjamin testify to that fact.

Both the Dodge and Olmsted County Attorney's office did not immediately respond to why Olmsted County is prosecuting a case in Dodge County.

Davis’ defense counsel, Thomas Braun, of Rochester, had sought to bar Benjamin from testifying in a motion that cast doubt on Benjamin’s expertise in the matter and said in court Wednesday that Benjamin’s testimony “has no bearing” in the case.

“I think the generic structure of a church is relevant,” Williamson said in court Wednesday before saying she would allow Benjamin to testify.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Davis following a traffic stop in March 2019 when he was pulled over for not wearing a seat belt. During the traffic stop, a sergeant learned Davis was a registered sex offender and that a prior victim was a juvenile, according to the criminal complaint.

