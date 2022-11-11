SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Trinity Lutheran demolishes former international building near downtown Rochester

Trinity Lutheran Church, which has been apart of an international outreach program for immigrants coming to Rochester and Mayo Clinic for 16 years, demolished an apartment complex used for housing those immigrants. While immigrants have found new housing solutions, what is next for the space is still to be decided upon by the congregation.

IMG_0746.jpg
A higher view of the demolition of the apartment complex at 217 Fifth Avenue southwest neighboring and owned by Trinity Lutheran Church.
Contributed / David Bell
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
November 11, 2022 03:37 PM
ROCHESTER — For nearly 16 years, Trinity Lutheran Church off of Sixth Avenue and Third Street Southwest, has hosted travelers to Rochester through the International Friendship Center at an apartment complex owned by the church.

The building’s foundation at 217 Fifth Avenue Southwest had dated back to the 1890s according to Trinity Lutheran Senior Pastor, Nataniel Schwartz. However, the cost to continue to upkeep of the building became too expensive for the congregation to continue.

“It was simply worn out and no longer feasible to operate. The cost and upkeep required had simply become prohibitive," Schwartz said. "This wasn't generally workforce housing; this was housing for people coming to Mayo. Most of them would have other offers in the community too beyond us. Everyone that was living there, we helped find another place to end up.”

The program that brought in these people from countries such as China and India, People of the Book Lutheran Outreach, began in 1993. The program helps new immigrants to the United States from across the world become connected with local congregations in communities to which they are moving.

IMG_4682.jpg
The former apartment building at 217 Fifth Avenue southwest in downtown Rochester before being demolished.
Contributed / Pastor Nathaniel Schwartz

Once connected, the local congregations help these immigrants settle in and become accustomed to the community with residency, cooking classes, English as a Second Language classes and other assimilation programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinity Lutheran continues to provide all these services, aside from residency, since tearing down the old apartment complex at 217 Fifth Avenue Southwest.

“We're trying to reach anybody who moves to town or from another country and be a welcome wagon for them," Schwartz said. "We're trying to meet the needs of international people coming here and continue to help even with the residence space being torn down.”

As for what’s next with the site of the torn-down building, that is still up in the air for the congregation at Trinity Lutheran Church to decide.

“While we don’t know exactly what is next, we are very determined to continue to faithfully carry out ministry in the center of the Mayo Clinic and our rapidly growing community. In particular, we are excited to be a block away from the new Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building, and across the street from the apartment building facility that will soon be constructed on the southwest corner of Sixth Avenue and Second Street southwest,” said Schwartz.

Once the demolition and debris is removed from the site of the former apartment building, Schwartz believes he and his congregation will have a clearer idea of what will come next with the open space to envision how the space can be utilized.

Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
