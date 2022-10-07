Triplets rule the day at Rochester's Mayo High School homecoming

ROCHESTER — When Levi Hanson was named homecoming king last week at Mayo High School, it became his responsibility to reveal the queen. But nobody could have known at the time that he was about to place the crown on his sister Hannah's head.

If that wasn't enough already, their other brother, Isaiah, was just a few feet away during the coronation.

All three of the Hanson triplets were named to the homecoming court. It was the kind of plot twist that might have happened if Shakespeare himself was commissioned to rewrite the script of High School Musical.

"I was shocked. ... I got to open up the letter and read my sister's name," Levi said. "I couldn't let it show on my face."

The fact that all three of the triplets were in the homecoming court is unique in and of itself. There was a "top 20" selected from the senior class of 441 students. That group was then whittled down to a "top 10."

ADVERTISEMENT

During the coronation, Levi was playing with the crowd, moving the crown from one person to the next. When he finally did place it on Hannah's head, Isaiah started jumping with excitement.

Thankfully, the coronation turned out to be a little more "High School Musical" and a little less "Hamlet."

Hanson triplets Isaiah, Hannah and Levi were all named to the Mayo High School homecoming court in 2022. Levi and Hannah Hanson were named homecoming king and queen. Contributed

"It was definitely cool just to be out there," Isaiah said. "I was happy for both of them. They're great people, so they deserve it."

All three siblings were driven through the homecoming parade later that day with the rest of the royal court. They waved and cheered at the crowd. They threw candy for children standing ready nearby.

On any normal day, the triplets are involved in different activities and classes. As seniors, they're also busy getting ready for their separate lives after graduation.

But, they've always had each other nearby. And now their year as homecoming royalty is one more memory they'll be able to share as a group moving forward.

"They're two people I know I can go to if I have problems in my life," Hannah said. "And I know they'll understand because they're in the same grade as me, so they're going through the same things I am."

In the musical, this is when everyone would start singing in unison, "We're all in this together."

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment Levi Hanson crowned his sister Hannah homecoming queen at Mayo High School last week. Their brother Isaiah is the one jumping in the background. pic.twitter.com/cJ5Y5I0k62 — Jordan Shearer (@Jmanassa) October 6, 2022