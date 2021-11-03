SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Triton Public Schools closed Wednesday due to increased COVID-19 cases

The school district will move to distance learning on Thursday and Friday and plan on returning to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
November 03, 2021 12:12 PM
DODGE CENTER -- Triton Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and moving to distance learning for the rest of the week as a result of increased COVID-19 cases in the district, Superintendent Craig Schlichting said in an email sent to families Tuesday.

District officials plan on returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the email says.

Dodge County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 33 cases Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here is Schlichting's full letter to parents:

Due to the recent increased number of COVID cases reaching the 5% level districtwide,Triton Public Schools PK-12 will be closed on Wednesday, November 3rd. The matinee for the fall play will still be held as scheduled.

Thursday and Friday will be distance (asynchronous) learning days for PK-12. Building administrators will be communicating learning expectations for PK-12 when distance learning. You will receive an email by 12:00 pm on Wednesday with learning expectations for Thursday, November 4th, and Friday, November 5th.

We have a district day scheduled for Monday, November 8th. Our plan is to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, November 9th. Please continue to inform the appropriate office of any new positive cases.

EDUCATION DODGE COUNTY CORONAVIRUS
