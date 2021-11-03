Triton Public Schools closed Wednesday due to increased COVID-19 cases

DODGE CENTER -- Triton Public Schools are closed on Wednesday and moving to distance learning for the rest of the week as a result of increased COVID-19 cases in the district, Superintendent Craig Schlichting said in an email sent to families Tuesday.

District officials plan on returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the email says.

Dodge County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 33 cases Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here is Schlichting's full letter to parents:

Due to the recent increased number of COVID cases reaching the 5% level districtwide,Triton Public Schools PK-12 will be closed on Wednesday, November 3rd. The matinee for the fall play will still be held as scheduled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday and Friday will be distance (asynchronous) learning days for PK-12. Building administrators will be communicating learning expectations for PK-12 when distance learning. You will receive an email by 12:00 pm on Wednesday with learning expectations for Thursday, November 4th, and Friday, November 5th.

We have a district day scheduled for Monday, November 8th. Our plan is to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, November 9th. Please continue to inform the appropriate office of any new positive cases.