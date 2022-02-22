Truck driver dies in Interstate 35 crash Monday

ALBERT LEA — A 62-year-old truck driver died from injuries he suffered Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022, in a crash with another semi on Interstate 35.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called just before 6 p.m. to southbound Interstate 35 at milepost 15 in Bancroft Township for a report of a crash involving two semis on the snowy/icy road.

A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was southbound when it jacked knifed. A 2020 Kenworth semi that was also southbound then collided with the Freightliner's trailer, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver of the Kenworth, 62-year-old Bradley Dean Oachs, of Rosemount, Minn., was taken to an area hospital but died of his injuries, according to the crash report. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner, 34-year-old Korane Abdi Mohamud, of Minneapolis, and his passenger, 37-year-old Mahamed I Mahamoud, of Lexington, Nebraska, were uninjured. Both men were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the crash.