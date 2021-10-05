Truck with Maserati in tow is stolen

PINE ISLAND -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a 1984 Maserati and a tow truck were stolen from a residence south of Pine Island late last month.

Deputies were called on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, to home on Olmsted County Road 3 south of Pine Island for a report of a stolen 1987 Ford flatbed/rollback tow truck and a 1984 Maserati Biturbo two-door coupe. The Maserati was stored on the platform of the tow truck.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day.

"We are asking that if you know the location of either vehicle or have information regarding the theft please contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post. "If you have property in the area (Co Rd 3 south of Pine Island) and may have any video please review to see if you may have captured the vehicles leaving the area."

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the owners for information leading to the recovery of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 507-328-6800 or the Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/2Yh3Psr .