Tuition-free scholarships are a game changer for Minnesota families

ROCHESTER — Not long ago, Josh Stout was in a dilemma about his higher education plans: Go long and expensive, or local and cheaper.

Stout, a recent graduate of Winona Senior High School, was strongly attracted to the idea of attending University of Minnesota, but he knew it would be expensive and the savings from attending a community college closer to home would be substantial.

Yet he wasn’t entirely enamored with the local option, until he discovered that attending the local community college wasn’t merely cheaper; it was free.

And you can’t beat free.

“We were really on the fence about it, and then we saw in the news that (Minnesota State College Southeast) just started this program, and that 100% changed our mind,” said Stout’s mom, Danielle Wright Ortiz.

There is a talismanic power to the word “free.” And more and more college campuses and universities in Southeastern Minnesota — and Minnesota in general — are or will be dangling tuition-free scholarships to lure college-bound students. And the programs are showing signs of exercising a gravitational pull on students, college administrators say.

The programs differ in terms of their sources of funding (private or public), eligibility, geography and duration, but they share a common goal: Drawing students who otherwise might have written off a college education for fear of being saddled with a mountain of debt.

In the area, Riverland Community College got the ball rolling in 2019 when it launched its tuition-free program funded by the Hormel Foundation. Now those programs are expanding to other schools.

This fall, tuition-free programs will be offered to students at the Red Wing and Winona campuses of Minnesota State College Southeast. And starting in the fall of 2024, thousands of Minnesotans will be eligible to attend two-year and four-year universities for free under legislation passed by the Minnesota Legislature called the North Star Promise.

The push toward tuition-free college education is being driven by a number of factors. Employers are in desperate need of skilled workers, as evidenced by the number of “Help Wanted” billboards and signs. In some areas, such as nursing, law enforcement and teaching, the shortages are acute and critical. And businesses are coming to realize that to address the workforce gap, they must play a role in lowering higher education’s costs.

Minnesota State College Southeast’s College Opportunity Program is being offered to all high school students who graduate within the Winona Area Public Schools boundaries and is being funded by area businesses and Bob Kierlin, founder of the Fastenal Company.

Colleges are also in the midst of a precipitous decline in student enrollment. The Minnesota State system — state colleges and universities outside the University of Minnesota system — serves nearly a quarter fewer students than it did a decade ago. The pool of students colleges recruit from is not only shrinking but becoming more racially and ethnically diverse. And many come from families who never attended college before.

The other factor is cost. After years of horror stories about college students graduating with mountains of debt and a degree with limited economic power, legislators and political leaders have awakened to the idea that many would-be students are questioning the value of a higher education degree.

“Higher education has taken the position that somehow students are a bank,” said Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, chair of the House Higher Education Finance and Policy committee. “You can always go to the bank and raise money. No, you can’t anymore.”

Danielle Wright Ortiz, Stout’s mother, said the tuition-free option is a game-changing factor for her other children. Neither her 17-year-old son, Brannon, nor her 15-year-old daughter, Ivy, were actively considering college. In Brannon’s case, “he just really didn’t want to be strapped with any kind of debt.” Now with a free-college option open to them, both are seeing how a higher education could fit into their career goals.

“The thought of all three of my children having to have significant debt right off the bat was terrifying,” Ortiz said. “So I am really relieved that they got a chance to graduate and not be strapped to all of these student loans.”

Since it was inaugurated in 2019, more than 600 Riverland students have been awarded Austin Assurance scholarships. More than 50% of the student recipients are classified as either first generation, low-income or students of color, officials said.

One component unique to the Riverland program is the requirement that students volunteer in their community. Officials say more than 40,000 volunteer hours have been logged in the community from students benefiting from the scholarship in the last five years.

While the scholarships haven’t completely offset Riverland’s decline in enrollment, there is anecdotal evidence that it is prompting students to take a second look at higher education.

“We’re absolutely reaching an audience who maybe that wasn’t the pathway that they were considering before,” said Janelle Koepke, Riverland’s dean of institutional advancement. “Now five years in, we’re seeing siblings say the same thing. My brother was the first in our family to go to college. And now, I want to do the same thing.”

The free-college movement began in 2005 with the unveiling of the Kalamazoo Promise in Michigan. The promise guaranteed a scholarship for each of the public school’s resident graduates, providing up to 100% tuition for a post-secondary education. Since then, more than 200 scholarship programs have cropped up nationwide, said Jennifer Hawkins, vice president of strategic initiatives for Minnesota State College Southeast.

“It’s a broader trend in communities recognizing the importance of education and enhancing local economic prosperity,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said Minnesota State College Southeast has seen a 7% jump in enrollment in early July over the previous year since the scholarships were unveiled. The program will cover a Winona student's full cost of tuition and provide a $500 stipend for books, supplies and tools. The program is funded for three years at Minnesota State College Southeast, from 2023 to 2025.

Jennifer Hawkins, vice president of strategic initiatives at Minnesota State College Southeast. Contributed / Jennifer Hawkins

Students who attend college locally are more likely to stay and work locally, researchers say. In 2001, the Upjohn Institute released a report titled, “Beyond Degrees: Longer Term Outcomes of the Kalamazoo Promise.” It found that four to 10 years after high school, Promise-eligible individuals were 18% more likely to live within 10 miles of downtown Kalamazoo than previous cohorts.

“This impact is robust and statistically significant,” the report states.

Ortiz also sees the scholarship programs such as the ones offered at Minnesota State College Southeast benefiting the larger community.

“How many people want to be a nurse, and they go to a different city to go to college, and then they find a job there. They never make their way back home,” she said. “We have this opportunity to keep people and allow them to get an education and stay in their own communities. I think the community really benefits from that.”