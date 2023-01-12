Twins Winter Caravan returns with two Rochester stops

ROCHESTER — After being absent for the last two winter's due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Twins are bringing their annual Winter Caravan back on the road to visit the further corners of Twins Territory.

One of the three legs in this years caravan will be making two stops in Rochester. Those in the Twins organization that will be part of the Rochester leg are Twins manager, Rocco Baldelli, Twins pitcher and North St. Paul native Louie Varland, new Twins hitting coach David Popkins, former Twins reliver LaTroy Hawkins, and radio play-by-play broadcaster Cory Provous.

The first of these stops will be Monday, Jan. 30, at Whistle Binkies on the Lake, and owners Kelly and Eric Amundson are excited for the opportunity to host the event.

"We jumped on it right away when KROC called and asked if we wanted to do it," said Kelly Amundson. "We said yes before we knew any specifics or details. We like all the Minnesota sports, and we like to try to be involved in all that stuff. It was a no-brainier for us to decide to do it."

Whistle Binkies on the Lake will close early on Monday, Jan. 30 at 3 p.m. in preparation for the event, which will begin with a 6 p.m. broadcast on KROC.

The second Rochester pit stop for the Twins Winter Caravan is at the Ronald McDonald for a private event with children and their families on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Andrew Halverson, broadcast director for the Minnesota Twins, said the return to Rochester is part of the Twins' efforts to impact communities where the Caravan has been absent for a while.

"In Rochester's case, the Ronald McDonald house made a lot of sense in terms of providing meals. We're going to have a little clinic there with some of the kids, and we're going to spend about an hour and a half with them, and we think that's meaningful time with those individuals," Halverson said.

The leg coming to Rochester will make its final stop in Mason City, Iowa, at Music Man Square for an event in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 31. For more details on the Winter Caravan, visit Twins.com/wintercaravan .