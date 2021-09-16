SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Two arrested for shoplifting more than $1,000 worth of merchandise

The pair were arrested Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021, in the Walmart North parking lot.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 16, 2021 02:30 PM
Two Rochester residents were arrested Wednesday evening for reportedly shoplifting more than $1,000 worth food, clothing and other items from Walmart North.

Rochester police were called to Walmart North about 8:15 p.m. for a shoplifting in progress. When officers arrived, the incident was still ongoing and officers were able to observe the shoplifting via the store's security system, according to Lt. Frank Ohm.

A woman was riding in an electronic cart, allegedly helping to conceal a man removing tags from items and placing merchandise into plastic bags.

The pair separated and headed toward the check-out lanes where they each paid for a small amount of merchandise, Ohm said. Police stopped them as they left the store.

The man, identified by police as Mohamed Ali Mohamud, 24, was arrested without incident. Ohm said Mohamud had warrants, which court records show were for two gross misdemeanor cases. No charges have been filed in the alleged shoplifting incident, according to court records.

The woman, identified by police as 20-year-old Ikhlas Abdi, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault on a police officer for allegedly striking an officer in the chest.

The officer was not injured.

