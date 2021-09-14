SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Two arrested in early morning burglary Monday

The two men, a 36-year-old from Dodge Center and a 58-year-old from Minneapolis, were arrested after they allegedly burglarized a shed in rural Rock Dell Township.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 14, 2021 08:10 AM
Two men were arrested early Monday morning after they were reportedly caught by a property owner in Rock Dell Township burglarizing his shed.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called about 3:30 a.m. Monday to the 9900 block of Olmsted County Road 3 Southwest by a 43-year-old property owner. The man told deputies he saw vehicle taillights at his shed and discovered two trucks there. As he pulled up, a man got into one of the trucks and drove away. The property owner said the driver flashed a handgun, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

The property owner followed the truck onto County Road 3 and as he was following the truck, the second truck pulled behind him. The second truck then pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic and reportedly began swerving at the property owner's vehicle "like he was trying to run him off the road," Rossman said. The second truck then pulled in front of the property owner, cutting him off and making contact with the property owner's front bumper.

The property owner stopped following the vehicles.

A short time later, deputies were called to a residence in the 9300 block of Olmsted County Road 126 Southwest by a 24-year-old woman reporting that an unknown man was in her driveway. The man told her his name was Shawn and he was looking for his friend. Rossman said the name Shawn matched the registered owner of the vehicle spotted at the other property. A short time later, the second truck arrived in the area.

A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol was the first to arrive on scene and detained one of the men, identified as 36-year-old Shawn Clement. The second man, later identified as 58-year-old Michael Pies, was not immediately located.

Members of three other law enforcement agencies were called to do a perimeter search, including a Kasson police officer with a dog. Pies reportedly surrendered himself to police once it was announced that a dog would be used, Rossman said.

Clement and Pies are being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of third-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Michael Pies 9.13.21
Michael Pies

Shawn Clement 9.13.21
Shawn Clement

