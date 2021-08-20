SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Two arrested in Southwest Rochester after warrant nets 260 ecstasy pills

A 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have been charged with multiple felonies following the search warrant Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

Richard Hill and Tasha Stewart
Richard Hill and Tasha Stewart
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 20, 2021 01:55 PM
Share

A Rochester woman told police she believed she was being set up after law enforcement found 260 ecstasy pills as well as suspected counterfeit Percocet pills in her residence during a search warrant.

The 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have each been charged with two felonies and a gross misdemeanor.

Tasha Venita Stewart and Richard David Hill made their first appearances in Olmsted County District Court on Friday morning for felony charges of first-degree drug sales, second-degree drug sales and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession.

Judge Lisa Hayne ordered both released on conditions that they not have contact with one another, submit to random testing and not possess or use alcohol or controlled substances, according to court records.

Stewart's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21. Hill's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Forest Hills Drive Southwest on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Inside the residence, investigators allegedly found a bag containing 260 ecstasy pills, more than 53 grams of marijuana and more than a dozen suspected counterfeit Percocet pills.

When questioned by police, Stewart allegedly told police she does not do drugs and denied ownership of the items. She said she "believed that she was being set up," the criminal complaint states.

Hill also reportedly denied ownership of the pills and denied selling anything.

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYOLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link