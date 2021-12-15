Two catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Northwest Rochester

Two catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked outside of a Northwest Rochester business early Tuesday morning.

Rochester police received a report Tuesday from an employee at the Tile Superstore and More, 2411 Seventh St. NW, that two trucks parked in the lot had the catalytic converters stolen sometime between 5 and 5:30 a.m. that day, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The employee came to work about 5:15 a.m. and noticed a small sedan parked in the back of the store and a man wearing a hat. It is believed that person was involved in the theft of the converters from a 2006 Ford E350 and a 2011 Ford E150.

The two thefts are valued at $3,500 each.

Catalytic converters, which became mandatory in the years after the Clean Air Act of 1970 was passed to help curb harmful emissions coming from a vehicle’s exhaust, contain the noble metals palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are worth thousands of dollars per ounce, and while catalytic converters contain only small amounts, thieves can still get $200 to $400 per converter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The converters are relatively quick to steal and hard to prove stolen. Typically, catalytic converters have no distinctive markings that tie them to a specific vehicle although in recent months, police departments and auto shops throughout the state have taken steps like etching vehicle identification numbers or spray painting them orange in an attempt to deter thieves.